KIM VS. CARLOS FOR ROTATION SPOT?

QUESTION: You have framed the competition for the Cardinals' rotation as Kim vs. Martinez. Couldn't Kim and Martinez both be in if Wainwright struggles?
BENFRED: Sure. Adding depth for the rotation can become help for whatever tire goes flat.
But until there is some reason to think Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas won't be starting, the competition for spot No. 5 is between Kim and Martinez.
Kim is the new man on the scene, signed to compete for the rotation but open for relief if it's asked of him. Martinez is trying to prove he can start again, and will need to prove that in such a way that he is not more appealing as a closer, a valuable role he's good at.
The other guys just have to keep doing what they did. That's why they're in and the others are trying to get in, until there's evidence that suggests a different scenario.