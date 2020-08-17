You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
KNIZNER COMING ON
0 comments

KNIZNER COMING ON

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
SPORTS-WHITE-SOX-DROP-GAME-1-10-TB.jpg

Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Andrew Knizner head to the dugout after warming up for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. (John J. Kim photo / Chicago Tribune)

COMMENT: Andrew Knizner was impressive this weekend. Hoping the Cards don’t trade him to make way for two more years of declining Yadi -- nothing against Yadi. I would only trade Knizner if it's in a package that gets a guy like Arenado back.

COMMISH: I like Knizner, who has improved a lot defensively and could be a pretty good hitter.

There's no need to trade him yet even though it appears Ivan Herrera is the Cardinals' catcher of the future. But that isn't happening for a couple of years, with this one pretty much washed out, as far as Herrera's development.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports