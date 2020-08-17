KNIZNER COMING ON

COMMENT: Andrew Knizner was impressive this weekend. Hoping the Cards don’t trade him to make way for two more years of declining Yadi -- nothing against Yadi. I would only trade Knizner if it's in a package that gets a guy like Arenado back.
COMMISH: I like Knizner, who has improved a lot defensively and could be a pretty good hitter.
There's no need to trade him yet even though it appears Ivan Herrera is the Cardinals' catcher of the future. But that isn't happening for a couple of years, with this one pretty much washed out, as far as Herrera's development.
