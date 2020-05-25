KNIZNER JUST A TRADE CHIP?
0 comments

KNIZNER JUST A TRADE CHIP?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
St. Louis Cardinals V Pittsburgh Pirates

Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner tags out Pittsburgh's Adam Frazier last Aug. 11 at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: Reading the "catcher of the future" story, sounds like Andrew Knizner already is nothing more than a potential trade chip. How do you assess him? Is that all the team thinks he is?

COMMISH: Ivan Herrera is the catcher of the future, but Knizner can be an important part of the team as a backup catcher and first baseman. And maybe even a designated hitter if that comes to pass full-time in 2022. He has power and has shown he can hit for an average.

So far, even though the DH likely will be employed in a shortened 2020 season, it is not on the books for 2021. So we may yet see Jack Flaherty swinging the bat next year.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports