KNIZNER JUST A TRADE CHIP?

QUESTION: Reading the "catcher of the future" story, sounds like Andrew Knizner already is nothing more than a potential trade chip. How do you assess him? Is that all the team thinks he is?
COMMISH: Ivan Herrera is the catcher of the future, but Knizner can be an important part of the team as a backup catcher and first baseman. And maybe even a designated hitter if that comes to pass full-time in 2022. He has power and has shown he can hit for an average.
So far, even though the DH likely will be employed in a shortened 2020 season, it is not on the books for 2021. So we may yet see Jack Flaherty swinging the bat next year.
