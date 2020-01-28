QUESTION: What are your thoughts on Kobe Bryant's legacy, and what did he mean to St. Louis?
BENFRED: His impact and influence was great for some of the greatest players to come out of our area.
Jayson Tatum (above right) studied him closely. Brad Beal (left) looked up to him. Sophie Cunningham leaned on a piece of advice he gave her. Jack Flaherty tries to put the Mamba Mentality approach into practice on the mound.
For me, Kobe was the ultimate competitor. I fell in love with basketball watching Michael Jordan in my basement as a kid. I didn't think another player would ever grab me like that. Kobe did. And because I appreciated the game more then, his impact was even greater.
I don't think we will ever see another basketball player like him, ever. He was a killer on the court. He was the opposite of the AAU NBA, where top players take paycuts to combine on super teams. He wanted to be the man. He wanted to have the ball in his hands at the end of the game. He wanted the big shot, and he usually made it. He was a rare example of someone having a God-given ability and maximizing it totally through a work ethic that was unmatched.
Honestly, he was the last athlete I was a true and unabashed "fan" of, and the one who taught me even those legends are flawed, sometimes greatly so.