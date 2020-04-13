KOLTEN WONG: CLUBHOUSE LEADER?
Jupiter is jumping! Just one more day until pitchers and catchers report

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong smiles as he walks to a drill after taking batting practice before the start of Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Pitchers and catchers official report day is tomorrow on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: Wong has emerged as one of the better Cards players, but how is he in the clubhouse? He’s a veteran now and has shown signs of being a team leader, at least by example.

GOOLD: A confident Kolten Wong has become part of the clubhouse culture — mostly by being an example of how players can thrive in the clubhouse and still be themselves. You could see how the team feeds off of his fielding and his enthusiasm. What is probably not as obvious in those highlights is how the team recognizes those highlights are the result of the work that he puts in.

The teammates who have watched Wong grow as a player and overcome the frustrations he had a few years ago, appreciate that he's put his work where his statements were and that he's backed the swagger with success, and for young players they can see that personality doesn't have to conform to also be productive.

