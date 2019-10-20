GORDO ON WONG: Once again he fielded second base at a Gold Glove level. Wong also hit .285 for the second time in three years. This season he broke through as a base stealer, succeeding 24 times in 28 tries. He hit .310 with runners in scoring position and two outs. His 4.7 Wins Above Replacement (Baseball Reference version) was best among the team's position players.
And Wong wasn't quite as helpless in the playoffs as some teammates. He hit .206 with four walks, four runs scored, three doubles, four RBIS and two stolen bases.