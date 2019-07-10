Subscribe for 99¢
Oakland Athletics vs St. Louis Cardinals

After a diving stop, Kolten Wong throws out the batter in the June 26 game vs. Oakland at Busch Stadium. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON WONG: As a fielder, he consistently saves runs with his remarkable range. As a baserunner he is 14-for-14 stealing bases this season. As a hitter, though, he runs hot and cold. Wong started fast (8 for 14, double, two homers, 4 RBIs) in March, then hit just .218 in April and .170 (with a terrible .237 on-base percentage) in May. Then he heated up again, hitting .274 in June before going 5 for 15 to start this month.

Grade: C