KOSTIN NOT EVEN A TOP 50 PROSPECT?

QUESTION: I read an article on NHL prospects in which Klim Kostin wasn't even rated among the top 50. What do you think?
JT: I guess the main thing that gives you pause is that Kostin's production hasn't been great in his time in the AHL, although it picked up over the second half of the AHL's pandemic-shortened season.
Granted it was a tough, tough transition for Kostin coming to America in 2017 at age 18 and speaking next-to-no English. I remember, writing a year or so ago, that he had to enlist the help of Chris Butler just to order a pizza in his first season in San Antonio.
Kostin showed some flashes in his cup of coffee with the Blues earlier this season -- flashes that showed he potentially could be an effective NHL power forward.
Consistency is a key. You've got to be able to play at that level night in, night out. There is some thought, too, among the Blues' personnel brass, that he will be more effective -- and productive -- in the more structured environment of the NHL.
