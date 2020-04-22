KOSTIN READY FOR THE NHL?

QUESTION: Is Klim Kostin NHL-ready in your opinion?
JT: I think so. This is his third full season in the AHL, even though he's only 20 years old. Statistically, he's had his best season in terms of goals (13) and points (30). This came in just 48 games; he still had about 15 games left in the AHL season. Production-wise, he was strong over the second half of the season with 10 goals and 11 assists over 28 games since Dec. 27.
The Blues would like his penalty minutes to go down, and of course, would like to see more overall consistency in his game. The thought also was that he will benefit by the more structured environment and style of play in the NHL.
