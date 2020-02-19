KREIDER STILL A BLUES TARGET?

QUESTION: Is Chris Kreider still on the Blues' radar?
TOM T.: Reports say that Colorado and Boston are the main pursuers of Kreider, and Colorado is probably prepared to pay a lot more for him than the Blues are because they really need a forward about now. And judging from Armstrong's comments yesterday that the news on Tarasenko is encouraging, their pursuit has likely tempered.
Now, if Tarasenko says on Sunday, my shoulder really hurts, then everything changes. But right now, Kreider showing up here seems unlikely.