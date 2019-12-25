4. KUMAR CONUNDRUM

Conference realignment cost the Tigers their age-old rivalries, but they found a new nemesis at the end of the decade: the NCAA. The name Yolanda Kumar became forever ingrained in the consciousness of Missouri fans in the fall of 2016, just as Sterk settled into his role as AD.
Kumar, a former Mizzou athletics tutor, copped to doing course work for a slew of athletes across all sports, the very definition of academic fraud. MU turned itself in to the NCAA, the start of what became a three-year saga and turned into a horror story for Mizzou. MU’s reward for cooperating with NCAA investigators resulted in one-year postseason bans for the baseball, football and softball teams, along with recruiting restrictions and scholarship reductions.
“Shocked and dismayed” by the sanctions, Sterk spent most of 2019 shaming the NCAA as Mizzou paid lawyers more than half a million dollars to appeal the decision — then waited nearly the entire football season for the verdict. Alas, the penalties were upheld, keeping the Tigers home for the bowl season after a six-win campaign.