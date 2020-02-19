KYROU'S PROGRESS

QUESTION: Have your thoughts changed on Jordan Kyrou as this year has progressed? How do you think he projects? I'm not sure this now-playing, now-sitting approach has been good for him.
TOM T.: I think I'm probably higher on Kyrou now than I have been before. He turns on that speed sometimes and all of a sudden, chances appear. He's also shown better skills with the puck and in tight spaces to make things happen. He's also still had some plays that show he's a work in progress. Which is to be expected. He's still a newcomer to the NHL, still figuring out what's going to happen.
Berube has used one of the teaching tools he has, taking the guy out of the lineup. Since the All-Star break, Kyrou has been scratched only twice, and not in consecutive games, so Berube must feel the lessons have been getting through. While learning in the game can be best done on ice, Berube no doubt feels that the points the team needs in the playoff race are more important and that other guys give the team a better chance to win.
I always go back to something Rick Majerus would say at SLU when asked why he wasn't playing someone more. He'd say (sarcastically), "I'm throwing games."