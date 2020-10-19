 Skip to main content
LA RUSSA AND THE WHITE SOX, REALLY?
LA RUSSA AND THE WHITE SOX, REALLY?

Tony La Russa

Former Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the second game of the White Sox's doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago on Aug. 30, 2014. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: How serious is the (Tony) La Russa to the White Sox thing? Could Tony convince Yadi to join him?

GOOLD: Serious enough for a conversation. La Russa has a great relationship with the White Sox owner. And they have long talked about having a chance to work together again. We'll see how that develops, and it could be some kind of creative role with a young manager. La Russa has some strong views on who the next young talented managers will be.

The Sox have already spent handsomely on a very good catcher (Yasmani Grandal) who they want to play every day.

A team to keep an eye on when it comes to catchers and what decisions they make and how that could factor into Yadier Molina, well, one stands out to me, and has been mentioned as an intriguing possibility.

The New York Yankees.

