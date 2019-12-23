LA RUSSA'S STATUS WITH CARDS

QUESTION: Does TLR not want to work for the Cardinals, or do the Cardinals not want TLR working for them?
GOOLD: It has been mutual. Tony La Russa wanted to run a team, and he wasn't going to get that chance with the Cardinals. He did with Arizona. He has since moved from front office to front office to work with friends, to work in roles that would allow him to compete, and to seek out new challenges. The opportunity he has with the Angels is one that can be traced back to his time in Arizona and came up then as something he wanted to do eventually. Here he is.
He has a redcoat and is still a part of the Cardinals view. They'd welcome him back -- but it wouldn't be in the influential role he wants now, and he also has said there's a been there, done that aspect and he doesn't want to be the former manager looming over the Matheny or the Shildt who has the job.