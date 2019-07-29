COMMENT: The Mets' trade for Stroman makes little sense. Maybe they expect to trade Thor and that will be the replacement. We should have a good relationship with Toronto, so couldn't Mo have done a deal?
GOOLD: Maybe he could have. Not sure. It is entirely possible that the Cardinals did not have a prospect of interest to Toronto -- or that they weren't willing to part with said prospects. That is a factor at the deadline, and always will be.
For the Cardinals, they don't have the depth that they used to in the farm system, and that's going to mean the same names coming up and up and up again in trade talks. Double-A Springfield starter Johan Oviedo is one. I do know of some teams that see the Cardinals as a team that doesn't have much to offer in that mid-range, and a team that is reluctant to part with the top-shelf prospects.
Opinions on the Cardinals' system are going to vary -- slightly -- so the Cardinals must find the team eager to move, or the one that means they have to take on more salary and the other team likes what they have to offer.
Photo: Cardinals general manager Michael Girsch (center), before a spring training workout in February. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com