QUESTION: How bad are the Cardinals' numbers in the leadoff spot this year?
GOOLD: The batting average was .196 going into Monday's game, the lowest average from the No. 1 spot in baseball. And that's not all. The Cardinals' production from leadoff ranks that low in a variety of other stats that are even better to use.
They have a 23rd-ranked OBP (.304) from the leadoff spot, which is not ideal from a spot defined by its ability to get on base. The Cardinals' leadoff spot's slugging percentage of .330 ranks 29th in the majors, ahead of only Detroit (.310). The Marlins, by the by, are hitting .201 from the leadoff spot. The Cardinals' leadoff OPS is .634, and that ranks 27th in the majors.
From their leadoff hitters, the Cardinals have received 37 runs. Only three teams have a leadoff spot that has produced fewer runs. Miami is one of those teams, at 34.
Follow-up: Cardinals' leadoff spot seems to be a "black hole" and we are way past the small sample size. What can be done other than "hope and pray"?
GOOLD: Well, they could give Bader or Wong a run at leadoff. This brings us back to the Pham departure. He'd be the obvious fit there at this point. Righthanded bat, Carpenter behind him. If Bader doesn't thrive there in a look, then the Cardinals could do something really interesting and put DeJong there. Get him more at-bats. Good baserunner. Puts Carpenter, lefthanded batter, at No. 2. And doesn't upset the top of the order too much. Just maximizes what DeJong has done elsewhere. I think you're right about the sample size. It's something that has to be addressed.