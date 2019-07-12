QUESTION: If you were a betting man, do you think we’ll see Lance Lynn in a Cards uniform again?
GORDO: I suppose it could happen. A lot of teams could use a veteran arm these days. Lance was a popular guy here, but we could see several teams get in on that. He's leading the majors with 12 wins after blowing away the Astros on Thursday night.
Follow-up: Why not go after Jacob deGrom (4 years of control and has had TJ surgery) even if you have to give up a Flaherty? This team needs a proven asset at the top of their rotation. Mikolas, Hudson, etc., do not fill that role. Flaherty might someday, but there is no guarantee.
GORDO: And there is no guarantee than JDG would hold up either. The Cardinals have made a series of trades that cost young pitching. So I would cling to Hudson, Flaherty and Ponce de Leon and hope that some of these recent draft picks rise quickly to fill in behind. Because there is not a lot of pitching between the big leagues and the low minors these days.