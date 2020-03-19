LANE THOMAS AHEAD OF TYLER O'NEILL?

QUESTION: Toward the end of spring training, it looked like Lane Thomas was heating up, and Tyler O'Neill was trending back toward his strikeout ways. Was there a chance Thomas could have been named opening-day starter in left field instead of O'Neill?
BENFRED: That's how I saw it, too. Thomas had an additional home run and a 40-point advantage in on-base percentage.
I think he was coming on at the right time -- until everything went upside down due to the pandemic. Hard to say what would have happened, but I'm not counting out Thomas as the LF starter whenever the season starts.
I do think the Cardinals will lean toward O'Neill if it's close. They remain in love with his projections.