LANE THOMAS AHEAD OF TYLER O'NEILL?
0 comments

First official workout of Cardinals spring training

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O"Neill carries his bats after taking batting practice during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: Toward the end of spring training, it looked like Lane Thomas was heating up, and Tyler O'Neill was trending back toward his strikeout ways. Was there a chance Thomas could have been named opening-day starter in left field instead of O'Neill?

BENFRED: That's how I saw it, too. Thomas had an additional home run and a 40-point advantage in on-base percentage.

I think he was coming on at the right time -- until everything went upside down due to the pandemic. Hard to say what would have happened, but I'm not counting out Thomas as the LF starter whenever the season starts.

I do think the Cardinals will lean toward O'Neill if it's close. They remain in love with his projections.

