Team up with us for 99¢
An Easter Day at the ballpark

Center fielder Lane Thomas makes a sliding catch against the Mets on Easter Sunday at Busch Stadium. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON THOMAS: His tiny work sample was impressive: .316 batting average and 1.093 OPS in 44 plate appearances. Thomas had four hits — including three homers — plus a walk in his 13 pinch-hitting performances. He was an excellent defensive replacement, too, posting strong metrics in limited duty. Had Thomas stayed healthy he would have had a postseason role. He should get a long look in spring training.

Grade: A