QUESTION: Will the Cards give Tyler O'Neill a run of starts during Ozuna's time on the IL to see what he's got? Is this O'Neill's last chance to make his case that he is an everyday big leaguer?
BENFRED: I feel like we do this every time with Tyler O'Neill. He's 24 with mega power. This won't be his last chance, no matter what happens. It's another opportunity for O'Neill to force the issue. He has not in previous chances.
I imagine O'Neill will get his fair share of reps, but remember that Yairo Munoz and to a lesser extent Tommy Edman have hit well, and they can both play in the outfield as well. It's not as easy as saying the Cardinals were unwilling to give O'Neill chances. These opportunities have come before. He usually tends to (a) struggle or (b) get injured. We'll see if this is different.