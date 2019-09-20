Matter's Mizzou pick: Tigers 48, Southeast Missouri 10 (Mizzou favored by 34)
Mizzou outcome: Mizzou 50, SEMO 0
Matter overall: 8-2 straight up, 3-7 against the spread
Season Results
All picks straight up: 22-8
Dave Matter vs. the spread: 10-10
