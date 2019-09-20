Subscribe for 99¢
SE Missouri Missouri Football

Marching Mizzou plays at Faurot Field before the start of last Saturday's game against Southeast Missouri.  (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Matter's Mizzou pick: Tigers 48, Southeast Missouri 10 (Mizzou favored by 34)

Mizzou outcome: Mizzou 50, SEMO 0

Matter overall: 8-2 straight up, 3-7 against the spread

Season Results

All picks straight up: 22-8

Dave Matter vs. the spread: 10-10