No. 6 Georgia rides tough defense to 27-0 win over Missouri

Missouri wide receiver Kam Scott drops a pass against Georgia last Saturday. (AP Photo)

Matter's Mizzou pick: Georgia 31, Mizzou 7 (Georgia favored by 17)

Mizzou result: Georgia 27, Mizzou 0

Matter overall: 5-5 straight up, 5-5 against the spread

Season Results

All picks straight up: 81-29

Dave Matter vs. the spread: 47-62-1