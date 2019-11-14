Matter's Mizzou pick: Georgia 31, Mizzou 7 (Georgia favored by 17)
Mizzou result: Georgia 27, Mizzou 0
Matter overall: 5-5 straight up, 5-5 against the spread
Season Results
All picks straight up: 81-29
Dave Matter vs. the spread: 47-62-1
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Matter's Mizzou pick: Georgia 31, Mizzou 7 (Georgia favored by 17)
Mizzou result: Georgia 27, Mizzou 0
Matter overall: 5-5 straight up, 5-5 against the spread
All picks straight up: 81-29
Dave Matter vs. the spread: 47-62-1
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.