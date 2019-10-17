Matter's Mizzou pick: Mizzou 27, Ole Miss 21 (MU favored by 12)
Mizzou result: Mizzou 38, Ole Miss 27
Matter overall: 8-2 straight up, 4-6 against the spread
Season Results
All picks straight up: 52-18
Dave Matter vs. the spread: 28-42
