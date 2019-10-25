Matter's Mizzou pick: Mizzou 41, Vanderbilt 13 (MU favored by 21)
Mizzou result: Vandy 21, Mizzou 14
Matter overall: 9-1 straight up, 5-5 against the spread
Season Results
All picks straight up: 61-19
Dave Matter vs. the spread: 33-47
