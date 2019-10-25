Team up with us for 99¢
Vaughn scores twice, Vandy upsets No. 22 Missouri 21-14

Missouri defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside (78) and safety Joshuah Bledsoe (18) leave the field after losing to Vanderbilt in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt upset Missouri 21-14. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Matter's Mizzou pick: Mizzou 41, Vanderbilt 13 (MU favored by 21)

Mizzou result: Vandy 21, Mizzou 14

Matter overall: 9-1 straight up, 5-5 against the spread

Season Results

All picks straight up: 61-19

Dave Matter vs. the spread: 33-47