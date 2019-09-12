Subscribe for 99¢
West Virginia Mountaineers vs Missouri Tigers

Mizzou fan Sean Haggerty enjoys a beer during last Saturday's game against West Virginia at Faurot Field. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Matter's Mizzou pick: Tigers 28, West Virginia 24 (Mizzou favored by 14)

Mizzou outcome: Mizzou 38, West Virginia 7

Overall: 8-2 straight up, 4-6 against the spread

Season Results

All picks straight up: 14-6

Dave Matter vs. the spread: 7-13