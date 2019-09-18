QUESTION: Cardinals reliever John Gant has had a good season, overall. But he should remember he has had some bad games, too, and that he is not on track for the HOF when doing an interview. Now, why was he allowed to stay in Sunday's game until he had walked the bases loaded?
BENFRED: Let’s tackle the question first. When you are without your closer, everything is off. You're just trying to survive at that point. The move to Junior Fernandez didn't work out much better. The Cardinals will be in trouble in close games if Carlos Martinez can't pitch, or if he is not pitching effectively. The best news out of Monday's game was that he was back, looked healthy and pitched well, though it was only two pitches.
As for Gant's media stance, who cares? If he pitches well, we write about it. If he stinks, we write about it. He's done nothing to help himself tell his story beyond that. It's a shame, I think, but I'm not losing sleep over it. Some guys help themselves. Look at how beloved John Brebbia has become. Gant prefers to brush off questions. It’s his little shtick. He is not the first. He won’t be the last.