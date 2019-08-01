QUESTION: Who stands out as the best leaders on both the football and basketball rosters? What can you say about them that demonstrates those capabilities?
MATTER: On the football team, Cale Garrett, Kelly Bryant, Larry Rountree, DeMarkus Acy, Johnathon Johnson.
Granted, I'm not in the locker room or around the team in their most intimate settings, but these are all guys who carry themselves with the right blend of confidence but also an approachability. They're the kind of players you want to be around and have with you when things are good and bad on the field and away from the field. Bryant won over his new teammates when he pledged to stay at Mizzou in the wake of the NCAA sanctions. Rountree just carries himself like a pro, appears to be a model teammate and plays as hard as anyone. Garrett says and does all the right things and leads by example. Acy seems to be finding his voice and holds himself to a really high standard. Same for Johnson.
As for hoops, the players have raved about Dru Smith. Cuonzo has, too. Yesterday he compared him to Kassius Robertson. That's incredibly high praise. “He’ll say what needs to be said but very similar to Kassius in a way, he’ll just go about his business, say what needs to be said, do what needs to be done and let (his) work speak for itself," Martin said.