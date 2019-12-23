QUESTION: Outside of Waino and Yadi, who do you think are the Cardinals leaders in the clubhouse? If both are gone next year, who are the guys everyone is turning to during a slump?
GOOLD: The most veteran players aren't always the leaders on a team, so let's keep that in mind. The players who speak the best in front of a camera or come across as a leader when the red light is on aren't always the actual leaders in the clubhouse. Sometimes it's the exact opposite.
Adam Wainwright clearly sets the tone for the rotation, and he has been a leader whether he's pitching or sidelined, and that last part is not easy to do. Flaherty and Hudson have been drawn to Wainwright in the same way he was drawn to Carpenter, and there are obvious parallels. According to his peers, Michael Wacha does not get enough credit for what he was doing as a leader the past few years with some of the young pitchers.
Molina sets the tone for the players who gravitate toward him -- especially Latin players and catchers. And when he chooses to speak up in the clubhouse, you can bet it gets attention in all corners -- if that's the kind of leadership you're talking about. Dexter Fowler has helped some of the younger players who were looking for ways to fit into the clubhouse culture, to maintain their personality in that atmosphere.
More quietly, Paul Goldschmidt does all of that same stuff, player to player and out of sight, often in the cage. I had a few relievers tell me stories about how Goldschmidt has helped them, or given them an example to follow that you might also consider leadership. In a vote of players for who embodied the example set by Darryl Kile and provided leadership on and off the field for his peers, Goldschmidt won the Kile Award for 2019.
If both Wainwright and Molina are gone, then Goldschmidt and Flaherty and Hudson are still around. Don't discount Wong's role, either.