COMMENT: About Petro and Schenn, giving legacy contracts hasn't worked out well for the Cardinals, and I hope the organization doesn't give Petro a contract paying him 10+ when he is in his late 30s. People talk about Steen being overpaid for his current role, but it's much easier to manage a salary cap when your worst contract is for less than 6 million.
TOM T.: Contracts for big dollars and big years are always risky, especially when a player is well into his career. Sometimes, you've got to pay that though. Way back when I covered the Los Angeles Clippers, their owner, Donald Sterling, didn't want to overpay guys. So he underpaid everyone and had terrible teams for years.
It's like being a third-base coach. You have to get someone thrown out at the plate every now and then or you're leaving money on the table. (I am currently at a loss for a football analogy.) So if you make these deals, you have to hope you don't get burned on more than one of them, because then you're looking at a lot of dead money.
But also, with the inevitable rise in contract dollars, a ridiculous number now doesn't look so bad at the end of the deal. But only if the guy is still producing.