QUESTION: Doesn't Dallas Keuchel make sense for this team? A lefty with elite groundball stuff. Why not go after him and leave Carlos Martinez in the bullpen?
GOOLD: Keuchel makes sense. Length of deal is key. I think putting him as the starter with the strong defense behind him would be mutually beneficial. Good fit. Different look. Keuchel told me he expected an offer from the Cardinals last year and again during the summer and it never came. Now he's got some additional evidence of his health to show, and there you go.
Again, for me, the Cardinals should make a conservative prediction for what they can get from Carlos Martinez as a starter and then go from there and try to find an upgrade, if possible. If Martinez isn't in the rotation, then he's the closer, and that's fine. Not ideal, but fine. And then there's an upgrade in play. That upgrade would also have to be compared against Gomber and Ponce de Leon. Don't add for the sake of having the same. Shop for better.
Follow-up: Will Carlos Martinez as part of the starting rotation next year? If he moves up, how will the Cardinals approach the closer position?
GOOLD: Martinez reiterated recently his wish/plan to be in the rotation. In November, there's no reason to accept that and look at alternatives if he's not going to be, as outlined in the previous answer.
As for the closer spot: The Cardinals, as of right now, think they can have a closer emerge from the group they have, chiefly: Giovanny Gallegos, Ryan Helsley, Andrew Miller.
And then see how things work toward July, as Jordan Hicks readies for a return to the bullpen.