QUESTION: If Ozuna doesn't return and the Cardinals go outside the organization for a left fielder, would either David Peralta (above) or Jeff McNeil be possibilities? Not the big names necessarily, but good LH hitters (and a Gold Glove for Peralta).
COMMISH: Peralta and McNeill both should be on the radar although neither may be the real "impact" bat they're seeking. McNeil does have terrific versatility, as he can play the infield and outfield and also could lead off.
Follow-up: Thoughts on Akex Gordon as a lefthanded-hitting backup OF/3B option?
COMMISH: Gordon potentially is an intriguing fit, although he hasn't been the offensive force lately that many thought he would be. To have another Gold Glove defender and have him be a lefthanded hitter who plays third base and left field makes him attractive to me — as an extra man for one or two years. He will be 36 in February.