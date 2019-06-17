COMMENT: Signing Ozuna needs to be a priority. The team needs more certainty on the roster. And right now, Ozuna is more of a certainty than any other outfielder on the 25-man or in the minors.
GOOLD: Count me in the camp that maybe this roster could benefit from a little less certainty. There's no reason if this team misses the playoffs to give it another good ol' college try with the same group.
Follow-up: Agreed on the need for more roster uncertainty, but how do you go about creating it? The only spots that open up next year are CF and LF. Cards have at least 3/5 of a rotation locked in (Mikolas, Flaherty, and Hudson), and the bullpen is mostly filled in with quality arms that are all around next year. Changing out two starters doesn't feel very fresh.
GOOLD: The entire outfield could be changed if they really wanted to get dramatic. They could do two spots in the rotation, and that's significant. Forty percent is significant. They could look at second base, as mentioned early in the chat, but probably don't want to. They could add a reliever to the bullpen, like a second Andrew Miller type and that would be a change. They have less flexibility now than when they started spring training, and I find it interesting.