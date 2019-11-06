QUESTION: You've made it clear you are against the idea of trading Kolten Wong, but what if it was in a package for Francisco Lindor?
BENFRED: I've not read anything credible that suggests Cleveland is serious about trading Lindor, the face of its team. Speculation, sure.
But he's also just one year away from free agency. So, let's pretend he really is up for grabs on the trade market. The team that trades for him gets only one guaranteed year of Lindor. Then, he's a free agent. Of course, you could extend him during that lone season. Any team that trades for him will certainly plan on that. Doesn't mean it will happen.
Lindor is 25 as of today. His free agency will be one of those blockbuster ones that match a premier free agent with a premier age. Knowing what we know about the Cardinals, and their hesitancy to (a) pay the trade cost of a player who is only guaranteed to be in a Cardinals uniform for one season and (b) pay the mega contract -- in free agency or extension -- that Lindor will have earned, do you think this is realistic?
I don't. And about that trade cost . . .
Wong isn't a free agent until 2021. This would not be a one-for-one deal. Cleveland would likely want top-level prospect talent for its superstar player. So, the Cardinals would be giving up two seasons of their Gold Glove second baseman, plus a player or players who could help them in the future. For one guaranteed year of a player who has expressed a public interest in the past of wanting to reach free agency. A trade for Lindor is not like the trade for Paul Goldschmidt. Check their ages again.
It doesn't seem like a trade the Cardinals make -- if it's a trade any team will have the chance to make.
Photo: Harrison Bader of the Cardinals is out at second as Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor turns a double play in a June 2018 game at Busch Stadium. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)