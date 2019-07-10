QUESTION: Should we really expect the Cardinals to make any kind of deal(s) that could put them ahead of the Cubs and Brewers, when the Cubs and Brewers have much more to offer and are way more aggressive when it comes to trades?
BENFRED: The Cardinals sold fans on a division-winning team. It has not played like one, but the chance to be one is right there. How can they not make those kind of moves? How do they explain that to their fans?
The Cardinals just had two prospects in baseball's Futures Game. They have intriguing young pitching, something rebuilding teams are always interested in. They also have money, which interests teams looking to offload salary as they rebuild.
Don't underestimate the Cardinals' ability to make deals. That takes them off the hook in a "2019 matters" season. This should not be a trade deadline that leaves fans wondering if the Cardinals bought, sold or made lateral moves. The Cardinals said they were out to win the division. The division is there for the taking. No excuses. Take it.