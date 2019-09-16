QUESTION: I live in Colorado Springs and work often in Denver, and there's a very real belief within the fan base that Arenado will be made available this offseason. What would get that done from the Cardinals' side?
GOOLD: The Cardinals wish. We'll see. I'm not bright enough to know the inner-workings of the brain surgeon GM's master plan, just ask him. It is hard to get a read on what the Rockies would want in return. But what they would need to get is cash relief, and that's going to lessen the return they could get.
Colorado has also been resistant to getting pitchers from other organizations. I think Hudson would be part of the conversation given his style of pitching and how many believe that works there in Coors Field.
If I'm the Rockies, I call the Cardinals about Harrison Bader this year and try to make that deal. He could cover CF and that place would certainly give an immediate jolt to his offensive game. Not sure the Cardinals would want to have that talk, but the Rockies should make that call. Still, what do I know. I only cover baseball. Like their GM, I've never won a playoff series.