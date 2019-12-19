LET VLADI HEAL, BRING HIM BACK NEXT SEASON?

QUESTION: Not trying to discount Tarasenko’s value to this team, but they haven’t skipped a beat since he went down. What concerns me is the Blues picking up scoring help at the trade deadline and worrying about going over the cap if Tarasenko returns. Why not IR him for the rest of the season and let him come back fresh next year? Why take the chance of a prolonged injury? Get scoring help now or see what Kyrou brings to the table.
JT: I agree with your general premise about not rushing Tarasenko back. But if nothing else, why wouldn't you want to have him back for the playoffs? Apparently, his surgery was not as complicated/serious as the previous one. Plus, if you wait until the playoffs before playing Tarasenko, you could use his cap money if you wanted to make a move -- which is a loophole in the system.
The Blues have been a little bit better, standings-wise without Tarasenko: They were 5-2-3 when he was injured; they're 16-6-3 after he was hurt.