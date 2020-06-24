LET'S GET PHYSICAL
Blues take on the Capitals in preseason game

Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo fights with Washington's Tom Wilson during the 2018 season. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

QUESTION: Do you think that the games will be less physical than before the pandemic? If so, does that limit a player like Robert Bortuzzo?

TOM T.: I think hockey players will be hockey players, and with games on the line, I think they'll be just as physical as before. So unless Bortuzzo decides he doesn't want to get physical, he'll be physical.

And if it develops that the players aren't being as physical leaguewide, then Bortuzzo probably won't be playing. But once one guy starts slamming into people, I think you'll see other teams slam back.

