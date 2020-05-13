LETTING GO OF PETRO

QUESTION: The Blues certainly would feel the loss of Petro, but can't you make a good case that they may be a stronger overall team if they allocate their money elsewhere? Give more time to Dunn and his overall point production would go up. Parayko continues to improve his shooting. Faulk will be better next year as his comfort level with the team rises. How would you spend the money if Petro is gone?
JT: I think the Blues wouldn't be as strong defensively without Pietrangelo, but they'd certainly have an above-average unit capable of making a playoff push. And you're right — I think Parayko and Dunn still have room to grow. Faulk could be better, and could post better numbers because he would figure to get more power play time without Pietrangelo around.
But the Blues really wouldn't have money to spend elsewhere if Pietrangelo goes elsewhere. Remember they're going to have to drop a big salary or two (or more) to keep Pietrangelo, given the money the Blues currently have committed to next season's cap and the expectation that the cap will at best stay flat at $81.5 million next season. However, if the NHL allows a compliance buyout or two, that could help the Blues' situation.
