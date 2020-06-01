LIBERATORE: FUTURE ACE?
First official workout of Cardinals spring training

Cardinals pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: What are your thoughts on Matthew Liberatore? Could he be an ace of the future?

GOOLD: Impressive. I was really intrigued that in the past two weeks a handful of scouts I spoke to really think he's a top-flight, front of the rotation talent. I quoted one in the story for Sunday's story who said it would be hard to find 10 better pitching prospects in all of the minors than Liberatore.

Why? Baseball America put it best: He's probably the safest bet as a prep pitching prospect in awhile, certainly in his draft. Polish. Four pitches. Size. Plus pitches. A delivery that is smooth and shows the feel for command. He just pitches beyond his age and has horsepower from the left side. The ingredients are there for a superb starter.

Not sure if he can be the ace of the future because that's something he'll have to show in the coming year or two with durability and consistency and increased efficiency. That's next for him.

You can read more about him, and what he and Zack Thompson represent for the Cardinals, in the final part of the eight-part series featured at the PD over the past eight days.

