LIFE WITH GORDO DURING A SPORTS SHUTDOWN

COMMENT: The shutdowns will show how much the U.S. is addicted to sports, both economically and psychologically. People will have to learn that there is more to life than following sports teams, which in the end are just a diversion from other more important things in life. Read a book or two! Spend more time with the family!
GORDO: I've actually got a lot of books. And I've got like 4,000 cable channels, including Sundance. But all I do is watch sports on multiple devices and track fantasy teams.
Starting tonight I enter a brave new world. Forty-plus years ago I was in college taking humanities classes, listening to chamber music and trying to appreciate art. Can I reclaim any of that or have years of clicking nervously from sporting event to event to event killed that part of my brain? We shall see.
Follow-up: Maybe the sports stoppage will ease domestic tensions by reducing the need for man caves.
GORDO: I dunno . . . now we're forcing men out of their natural habitat into the general population. This could be dangerous, like flushing Grizzly bears out of the woods and allowing them to ransack doughnut shops.