LIFE WITH JT

QUESTION: What has been the hardest part of the coronavirus shutdown for you?
JT: 1. I'm eating too much. 2. Not enough exercise, though I'm trying. 3. Really miss hockey. When I mentioned this to Doug Armstrong about a week or two ago, he joked that the Blues had officially made me a convert. 4. I like being around people. 5. I'm driving my wife crazy.
I think the secret to our marriage is that as a sportswriter covering Mizzou, then the Rams/NFL and now Blues/NHL is that I'm not home a lot. Our 37th wedding anniversary is today and if shelter-at-home is in place for much longer, I'm not sure if we'll see 38!
But on the plus side of shelter at home: 1. Our dogs are loving the companionship. 2. I get to call and stay in touch with family.
Carry-out/delivery picks: The Jimmy John's order arrived just as this chat started. (No. 8, barbecue chips, oatmeal raisin cookie). I also do some Bread Co. (French onion soup, tuna fish sandwich), as well as an Oakville favorite — the Blarney Stone (steak sandwich, chili).
