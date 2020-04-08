LIFE WITH JT
Pre-social distancing: Post-Dispatch hockey writer Jim Thomas (right) mingles with (from left) Kevin Yanker, Chuck Butler and Rick Baur at the "STL Sports on Tap" event on Dec. 3, 2018. (Photo by Micah Usher)

QUESTION: What has been the hardest part of the coronavirus shutdown for you?

JT: 1. I'm eating too much. 2. Not enough exercise, though I'm trying. 3. Really miss hockey. When I mentioned this to Doug Armstrong about a week or two ago, he joked that the Blues had officially made me a convert. 4. I like being around people. 5. I'm driving my wife crazy.

I think the secret to our marriage is that as a sportswriter covering Mizzou, then the Rams/NFL and now Blues/NHL is that I'm not home a lot. Our 37th wedding anniversary is today and if shelter-at-home is in place for much longer, I'm not sure if we'll see 38!  

But on the plus side of shelter at home: 1. Our dogs are loving the companionship. 2. I get to call and stay in touch with family. 

Carry-out/delivery picks: The Jimmy John's order arrived just as this chat started. (No. 8, barbecue chips, oatmeal raisin cookie). I also do some Bread Co. (French onion soup, tuna fish sandwich), as well as an Oakville favorite — the Blarney Stone (steak sandwich, chili).

