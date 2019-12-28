Down to their final strike in the ninth inning of Game 6 of the 2011 World Series, the Cardinals rallied to tie Texas on a two-run triple by St. Louisan David Freese. Two innings later, Freese won that game with a home run to dead center. One day later, Freese’s two-run double in the first inning sparked the Cardinals to a 6-2 win in Game 7 and the 11th World Series title in club history.
The Cardinals were 10 games out of first place and 10½ games out of the wild card on Aug. 24. They didn’t overtake Milwaukee to win the National League Central Division, but they did catch and pass Atlanta on the final day of the regular season to clinch the wild-card spot in the playoffs.
Chris Carpenter outdueled longtime friend and former Toronto teammate Roy Halladay 1-0 as the Cardinals upset the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth and final game of the division series. The Cardinals then took Milwaukee in six games in the NLCS and outlasted the Rangers in seven.