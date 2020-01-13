LIGHTNING ROUND: 5 OF THE QUICKEST HITS

Q.: Are the Cardinals set with internal options (Edman, Sosa) to serve as DeJong's backup at SS or are they exploring outside options?
GOOLD: They appear set until proven differently in spring training. They're eager to get Edman (above) a lot of playing time at SS this spring, and there is a lot of optimism internally about Sosa.
Q.: Is there an expected role for Reyes? Or does it more come down to him proving he is healthy and the control issues of last year are behind him and then they'll find a role?
GOOLD: It comes down to performance. They have visions of him being a lights out great reliever and a late-inning answer for them, but it starts with performance and performance starts with health.
Q.: Why did the Cards not go after Rendon if they are interested in Arenado?
GOOLD: This is a great question. The answer appears to be they like Arenado more. That does connect with everything reported over the past few years, and what people within the Cardinals have been telling me all along.
Q: If the Cardinals' only outside-of-the-organization addition hits 3rd or 4th, then who leads off for the most games in 2020?
GOOLD: Fowler, Carpenter, and Wong would be the on-hand candidates that leap to mind. Edman would be a sleeper pick on the days he starts around the infield.
Q.: What is the status of lefty Austin Gomber?
GOOLD: Good to go for spring training. Had a relatively normal offseason given that he was able to come back from the injury and pitch toward the end of the season.