LIGHTNING ROUND: ON FLAHERTY, OQUENDO, BAD CONTRACTS

Five of the Quickest Hits from Goold's chat:
Q.: When the time comes, do you think the Cardinals will shell out enough cash to keep Flaherty long term?
GOOLD: Odds are they won't. Not unless he signs away free-agent years as he enters arbitration.
Q.: Was Jose Oquendo ever seriously considered for Cards manager after La Russa or Matheny departed?
GOOLD: He was interviewed after La Russa retired. It became clear early on in that process that Matheny was the favorite. Oquendo was one of six candidates interviewed for the job. They were: Oquendo, Maloney, Francona, Sandberg, McEwing, and Matheny.
Q.: Do you think the Cards might try to unload some bad contracts next year due to loss of revenue?
GOOLD: That's possible. Their definition of a bad contract might not be the same as yours, though. Don't get too giddy.
Q.: With Mikolas possibly back in the rotation, will Hudson go to long relief or Memphis to get regular starts?
GOOLD: Shildt's comments about Hudson indicated he's in the rotation. Kim would be the pitcher nudged aside by Mikolas if the Cardinals elect to go with a traditional five-man rotation when/if baseball resumes. That's not a given that they would.
Q.: Any movement on any of the previously discussed plans to start the season?
GOOLD: Constantly. Every day there are meetings on these things. But the reality hasn't changed. Cities have to open. States have to open. The virus has to recede. Testing has to expand. These are all things still in play as baseball talks about option after option to be ready to go, with players in agreement, when they get the clearance it's safe to do so.
