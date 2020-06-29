LIGHTNING ROUND: ON GOLDY, RISING PROSPECTS, DEAN AND CECIL

Five of the Quickest Hits from Goold's five-hour chat Monday:
Q.: How’s Goldy‘s elbow?
GOOLD: He says that it's good, responded to rest, and that he did continue to receive treatment and rehab over the time from trainers in Jupiter. He's encouraged by it.
Q.: Any players who were in Double-AA last year who might be with the Cardinals this season?
GOOLD: Reliever Kodi Whitley would be one. Johan Oviedo is right there with him based on the recent roster decisions. And of course, Dylan Carlson.
Q.: Do you think that Austin Gomber will have a bounce-back season?
GOOLD: Yes. It will be interesting to see what role he's in. I should have mentioned him earlier when it came to pointing out the different looks the Cardinals could offer. I mean imagine going from Carlos Martinez as starter to Gomber for the middle innings. The Cardinals can just throw so many different looks at the opponent.
Q.: Isn't Austin Dean also among the DH options? At least until they go back down to 26 players on the active roster?
GOOLD: That he is. The Cardinals saw him as their replacement for Jose Martinez, if say Rangel Ravelo wasn't. The comparison with Martinez is a hitter who has worn out Class AAA pitching and not had that translate to the majors, and plus there's the splits. Dean hit .308/.413/.646 for a 1.059 OPS at Triple-A against lefthanded pitchers and he had a 1.029 OPS against righthanded pitchers.
Q.: How’s Brett Cecil doing? How much longer will he realistically be a Cardinal?
GOOLD: The Cardinals are eager to see him in person. He had a setback there coming out of spring, had to ease off the throwing, and then did stay in the Jupiter area to continue to get treatment, get rehab, get pitching again. This is the final year of his contract.
