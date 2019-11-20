COMMENT: You and Binnington are Howard Cosell and Muhammad Ali.
JT: We have an interesting relationship. It's all in fun. I like that he's different than most hockey players. Never quite sure what he's going to say.
On Tuesday night, I got the distinct impression that he wasn't happy about the official stat sheet listing Tampa Bay with just 18 shots on goal.
I've joked with him that I've been unwittingly responsible for helping him establish his brand. ("Do I look nervous?, etc.") I'm squirreling away some of his memorable quotes, and when it reaches 10 gems, we're going to publish a list on STLtoday.com and get reader feedback. I'm at about 6-7 now.