LIKELY REALITY AT CATCHER

Cardinals continue practice after missed day

Yadier Molina takes batting practice as Andrew Knizner catches during Cardinals' summer camp at Busch Stadium.(Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden)

Molina appears in as good of shape as ever and is hungry for a fifth World Series after falling one step short last season when the Cardinals were swept by Washington in the National League Championship Series.

If the Cardinals carry three catchers, Wieters may be employed more often as a lefthanded pinch hitter because the Cardinals have so few of those on their bench. The Cardinals still would have Knizner if they needed to run for Molina late in a game. Knizner, perceived as more of an offensive catcher so far, also has some first base in his background. 

Still, barring injury, having three catchers doesn’t mean the Cardinals will be catching all of them. There might be only eight to 10 collective starts to be had for Wieters and Knizner. Will this be Molina's final season here? Molina held open the option of being a free agent if something can’t be worked out contractually, and the landscape may have changed because of the loss of revenue by the Cardinals and all other clubs due to the pandemic.

Molina’s 17th game this season will be a momentous one. It will be his 2,000th as a Cardinal. With eight appearances, Molina will pass Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith at 1,991 and then only Hall of Famers Stan Musial (3,026) and Lou Brock (2,289) will be ahead of him.

