LIKELY REALITY IN THE BULLPEN

Alex Reyes, who was not on the field when camp started, would like to start and the Cardinals ultimately want him to start but it appears he would open the season as a reliever if he is on the club. At some point, hard-throwing righthander Junior Fernandez, impressive in several late-season outings, will get a chance at late innings.
And righthander Kodi Whitley, who also has a searing fastball and tore through three levels of the minor league system last year, might join him.
The most likely scenario would be that Gallegos, if conditioned, would have most of the early-season closing assignments, rendering others like Helsley and Miller as setup men. But with starting pitchers not likely to work more than four or five innings at a time, there seems room for three or even four relievers to appear in almost every game.
When the season starts and the rosters are at 30 players, the Cardinals could have 12 or even 13 pitchers in the bullpen on a 16- or 17-man staff.
