LIKELY REALITY IN THE ROTATION

The Cardinals have more depth than most teams, so as to cover injuries or those who were compromised by coronavirus testing protocols.
In addition to Kim and Ponce de Leon, there are hard-throwing lefthander Genesis Cabrera, who made a couple of starts last year, and lefthander Austin Gomber, who was 4-0 at Memphis before encountering biceps problems, which effectively ended his season. But this spring Gomber looked much like the pitcher who won seven games in 2018 for the Cardinals, including five in August. Cabrera was set back by a second positive coronavirus test. Righthander John Gant, who won 11 games as a reliever last year, has starting experience for the Cardinals, and righthander Jake Woodford was Memphis’ top starter in 2019. Then there is the wild card in righthander Alex Reyes, still just 25, who has pitched only 67 1/3 innings in the past three seasons due to injury and surgery. But Reyes also was a late starter because of the testing protocols. He likely would begin the season in the bullpen if he makes the 30-man roster.
The reality is that the Cardinals have enough depth to use two potential starters in almost every game, which could enable them to cover more innings than most other clubs.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.