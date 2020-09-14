 Skip to main content
LINDOR ON THE RADAR?
Cardinals clobbered by Indians, lose 14-2

Cleveland's Francisco Lindor slides in behind Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong for a stolen base in the Aug. 28 game at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden)

COMMENT: The Cards should take a run at shortstop Francisco Lindor in the offseason. Even if it costs a Hudson or a Liberatore or a Thompson. Lindor is something they don't have, anywhere on the field!

COMMISH: I would take a run at a Lindor every year. But what does it cost? In both players and money? A lot.

But you're right. They don't have a Lindor-type talent. Not many clubs do.

